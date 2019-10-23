At a Grand Island apartment Tuesday night, Michelle Bockman was arrested on a Merrick County warrant, and the tenant of the apartment, Ray Pallas, was referred for accessory to a crime.
Police contacted Bockman, 45, at 1405 W. Koenig regarding her Merrick County arrest warrant. In the room where Bockman was contacted, paraphernalia, marijuana and methamphetamine were located atop a dresser within arm’s reach of her.
Police say Pallas, 58, provided false information to police to aid Bockman’s concealment from law enforcement.
In Merrick County, Bockman was wanted for possession of a controlled substance, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In Hall County Court Wednesday, Bockman was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Her preliminary hearing will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 25.