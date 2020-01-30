A woman was arrested by Grand Island Police early Thursday for DUI and several drug and alcohol offenses.
At 1:33 a.m., police observed a vehicle driving left of center on Fifth Street between Locust and Pine streets. The vehicle was stopped near Fifth and Vine streets.
According to the police, the driver, identified as Amber Eckles, “smelled of alcoholic beverage, had bloodshot, watery eyes, and admitted to drinking alcoholic beverage earlier this night.”
Police found an open alcohol container in the vehicle. They report that Eckles had suspected meth and drug paraphernalia on her person as well.
She was arrested for driving left of center, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcohol container, and possession of a controlled substance.