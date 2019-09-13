With a full moon tonight, look out.
You can’t work the “night shift as a police officer and not learn to believe in full moons,” says Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. “It affects the way people act around each other. That is for certain.”
Police officers and emergency room personnel are the two groups of people “who will tell you it’s legit,” Duering said.
“Crazy things happen or the crazy people come out,” he said. The “full moon definitely drives up activity.”
Hopefully, police won’t encounter any werewolves.