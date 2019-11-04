Grand Island police responded to an assault Sunday that sent a Grand Island man to an Omaha hospital for his injuries. Police were also were busy responding to a number of domestic assaults over the weekend.
On Sunday, at around 8:06 p.m., police responded to 1159 S. Eddy Street. There, Judith Gonzalez and Luis Moreno-Hurtado reported Juan Garcia struck Moreno-Hurtado in the face four times and caused him to lose his sight in his left eye.
Moreno-Hurtado was transported to Omaha for his injuries. When police contacted Garcia, he was placed under arrest for an active Hall County warrant. Police also reported that in “plain view of Juan’s vehicle was a baggy with a green leafy substance.”
Garcia was arrested for the Hall County warrant, along with being charged for first degree assault and possession of marijuana of one ounce. It was his second offense.
In the first of three felony domestic assault incidents that took place over the weekend, police on Friday at 10:51 a.m. responded to 124 North Lane for a reported felony domestic assault.
When officers arrived an adult female victim and small child were inside the home. The woman told police that her boyfriend and father of the small child, Michael Baxa, grabbed her around the neck, choked her and punched her in the face and stomach during an argument.
The woman stated that while she was calling 911, Baxa attempted to break her phone before he fled the scene. Police said Baxa was not located in Grand Island and was possibly en route to another city.
The 3-year-old child was present during the incident.
Police said Baxa will be referred for strangulation, domestic assault Class 3rd and child abuse (neglect).
A second felony domestic assault happened on Sunday at 4:38 a.m. at 2417 Old Lincoln Highway.
When officers arrived at the scene of the domestic disturbance, a woman told police that her boyfriend, Johnny Stoltenburg, assaulted her.
She told police that Stoltenburg “struck her in the ear, drug her out of bed and placed her into a chokehold.”
She told police that when Stoltenburg had her in the “chokehold” she could not breath for approximately 5 to 10 seconds.
Police reported that Stoltenburg fled the scene prior to an officer’s arrival. He was later contacted in a vehicle and placed under arrest for domestic assault third degree and strangulation.
The third felony domestic assault took place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at 1618 W. Charles Street. There the police said that Sean Barth assaulted Jessica Barth by biting her on her right calf, which caused injury. The couple live at the location and have children in common. Sean Barth was arrested for domestic assault in the third degree.
Police also responded to 2209 Sheridan Ave. at 5:54 p.m. on Friday where a woman told police that Christoper Johnson had threatened to commit a crime of violence and cause her bodily harm.
The woman said she reported the incident because she feared for her safety. Johnson was later arrested for terroristic threats.
Over the weekend, police responded to several burglaries. In one report, Jay Friedricksen of 1118 W. Sixth St. told police someone broke into his residence between Oct. 19 and Nov. 1 and stole a firearm and game console. The case is being investigated by police.
The second burglary was reported by Shonda Fairchild at 804 Boggs, Apt. 403, who told police someone broke into her apartment and stole keys.
There was also a motor vehicle theft that happened on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. at 3201 South Locust. Dan Pokorney reported his gray, 2000 GMC, single cab pickup was stolen from 3201 S. Locust St. Police said keys were left in the vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered and the case remains open.