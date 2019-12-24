If you’re going to park in a handicapped space illegally, make sure you don’t have methamphetamine inside your car.
Grand Island police were called to Walmart South Monday in regard to a vehicle parked in a handicapped stall, with no handicap plate or permit displayed.
Police contacted the driver of the vehicle, Joshua Lytle, who had an active Hall County bench warrant for his arrest.
Lytle was cited for the handicapped parking violation and arrested on the warrant. Making an inventory search of the vehicle, police allegedly found a small amount of a crystal substance, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia.
In addition to unauthorized use of a handicapped space and the bench warrant, Lytle was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.