A lockout at four Grand Island public elementary schools, triggered by a disturbance this morning, was lifted shortly after 10 a.m. Earlier this morning, Trinity Lutheran School also went into a lockdown.
The disturbance took place at about 7 a.m. at 418 W. 11th St.
During that disturbance, a man threatened a person who lives there and stabbed a dog before fleeing on foot, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department.
“The dog was taken to the vet and had to undergo surgery,” Elliott said. “I don’t know if the dog is going to survive.”
Police believe the suspect is Shane Brethour, 30.
He may be in the company of a 15-year-old runaway juvenile. He was wearing brown coveralls.
Brethour may be charged with felony animal abuse, terroristic threats and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony. He is a white male, 5’11” and around 190 pounds, balding, with tattoos on his hands and neck.
“We know who he is,” Elliott said, adding that Brethour has had frequent contact with the police department.
“If Brethour is observed, and or if you have information on possible current whereabouts, we ask that you not approach him, but instead contact the Grand Island Police Department immediately,” says a news release.
Caution is urged because he may be armed with a knife.
“By the end of the day we’ll hopefully have a warrant for his arrest,” Elliott said.
After extensive searches of the area, active searches were discontinued and local schools notified.
Earlier this morning, the police department contacted schools and advised them of the situation.
The doors were locked at Lincoln, Howard, Jefferson and Knickrehm elementary schools.
“While no immediate threat was communicated to local school facilities, both the Grand Island Public Schools and Trinity Lutheran Schools were notified due to geographic proximity to the event and the fact that Brethour was still at large,” says a release from GIPD.
Based on that information, Grand Island Public Schools decided to close four schools.
The school district was notified of “a suspicious individual in the neighborhoods around some of our schools,” said Jack Sheard, spokesman for Grand Island Public Schools.
“GIPS staff members are at the school doors allowing students into the building,” the district wrote in a note to parents. “No parents will be allowed to enter this morning. Thank you for your patience and for helping keep our kids safe.”
Trinity Lutheran School was also in a lockout earlier this morning, but the school has received an all-clear signal.