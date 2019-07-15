A 23-year-old Grand Island man missing since 11 p.m. Sunday has been found and is safe and in good health, according to the Grand Island Police Department.
Tanner Adams, also known as Tanner Flagle, has mental disabilities and the police had asked for the public’s help in locating him.
Adams left his home in the area of Old Potash and Carey around 11 p.m. Sunday. His family said his mental disabilities prevent him from being able to care for himself.
Police described Adams as a 5 feet 11 inch white male weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
In other police action over the weekend:
— Matthew Stark reported to police about an incident that took place at 614 S. Elm St. involving the theft of his title to his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He said his name was forged and put the motorcycle in another person’s name. The motorcycle is still in his possession. Stark said the incident took place between Dec. 17, 2017, through July 6, 2019. The case is ongoing and active.
— On Saturday, at 2:01 p.m., at 922 E. 14th St., Grand Island police responded to a reference of a suspicious male waling in the neighborhood carrying a bat.
The male was identified as Alex R. Sohl. Sohl fled upon sighting the officer and was detained after a short foot chase.
Sohl told police that he thought he had warrants for his arrest for failing to meet with his probation officer. He was found to be in the possession of drugs, simulation drugs (imitation methamphetamine), methamphetamine and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with obstructing a police officer.
— Police responded to an incident at 11th and Vine streets on Sunday at 3:55 a.m. where Trevor Fugitt reported being assaulted with a beer bottle at a Grand Island home.
Police said Fugitt had three lacerations to his face and scalp. This is an open and active case.
— On Saturday, at 3 p.m., at 1124 W. Second St., Edith Abbott Memorial Library, where they made contact with Michael Eihusen. Eihusen told police that his white and silver Trek bicycle was stolen at the library. The case is still open and active.
— On Sunday, at 11:35 p.m., at 2620 W. Faidley Ave. it was reported that Marilyn Starkey struck an on-duty nurse multiple times while at St. Francis Emergency Room.
When police attempted to place Starkey under arrest, she pulled away and resisted officers. She was arrested for third degree assault of a health care professionaland resisting arrest. She was transported to the Hall County Corrections.