Grand Island police tracked down two of the three people who fled from the scene of a two-vehicle accident Monday at Sixth Street and Kimball Avenue.
The two apprehended were John Armstrong, 18, of Alda, and Braulio Lopez Aguilar, 19, of Grand Island.
The accident occurred at about 4:25 p.m. The occupants of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot.
Armstrong and Lopez Aguilar were contacted near Sixth and Plum streets.
A search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. Lopez Aguilar was found to have a small amount of suspected meth in his pocket, police say.
Armstrong admitted to driving the vehicle. He was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lopez Aguilar was cited for possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The driver of the other vehicle was cited for failure to yield the right of way.