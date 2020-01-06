Two St. Paul men have been arrested for conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
According to a press release from the Grand Island Police Department, on Sunday around 9:15 p.m., Matthew Stephens, 30, of St. Paul, was stopped in the 500 block of Stuhr Road.
Stephens was arrested stemming from incidents that occurred between Dec. 12 and Jan. 3.
According to the press release, between Dec. 12 and Jan. 3, Stephens grabbed his estranged wife and threatened to kill her in the December incident.
Stephens stalked her movements and took steps toward continuing his plan to kill his wife, the press release said.
Stephens’ arrest was based on allegations of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, terroristic threats, stalking, use of a weapon in commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.
Joshua Lytle, 26, of St. Paul, was also arrested for conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aiding and abetting of stalking for his alleged involvement in Stephens’ plan.
Lytle was already in custody for drug-related charges from an incident on Dec. 23.
The investigation has been ongoing for several weeks and part of the investigation is still ongoing.