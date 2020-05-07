Two men were arrested early Thursday after a pursuit that began near Aurora and ended with the suspect’s vehicle striking several construction cones, a guard rail and the rear of a semitruck.
The Nebraska State Patrol says the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 125 mph as it headed east on Interstate 80.
After being slowed by spike strips, the vehicle came to a halt when it hit the rear of the semitruck near the Waco interchange.
The two occupants, both Lincoln men, were immediately taken into custody and arrested on numerous charges. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 22 pounds of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash.
At about 1:25 a.m., a trooper observed the eastbound Lincoln MKZ speeding on I-80 near mile marker 331.
When the trooper initiated a traffic stop, the Lincoln came to a stop on the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver fled and accelerated to a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
As the vehicle approached York, another trooper was able to successfully deploy spike strips. At lower speeds, the vehicle continued driving eastbound.
The driver, Demitrius Perkins, 27, was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, possession of money during a drug violation and numerous traffic violations.
The passenger, Dontay Perkins, 28, was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp and possession of money during a drug violation. Both men were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.