The two juveniles who are accused of stealing a motor vehicle in Cairo Sunday and committing burglary and vandalism in Grand Island Sunday night are Grand Island residents.
Grand Island police believe a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy burglarized Conoco One Stop, 2105 W. Second St., and used a BB gun to shoot out numerous windows in Grand Island.
Police located two individuals matching the description of the suspects in a vehicle near West Third and Harrison streets. Two juveniles fled the vehicle on foot. They were apprehended and identified.
The two juveniles had parked the car and were looking to break into another building, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
The vehicle had been reported stolen in Cairo. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the case.
Police believe the juveniles shot out at least 16 windows late Sunday and possibly early Monday.
Two vehicles stolen from Cairo were reported Sunday night to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department. One was taken from 208 Suez St., the other from 406 Said St.
Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry believes that one of the stolen cars was recovered in Cairo.
At Conoco One Stop, the front window was broken and various Juul items, White Owl cigars and 50 milliliter bottles of alcohol were stolen.
The two teens were cited for 16 counts of criminal mischief, burglary, obstruction, being a minor in possession of tobacco and alcohol and theft by unlawful taking.
Stolen items were located on the girl’s person and near where the boy was apprehended, police say. A search of the vehicle located the rest of the stolen items from Conoco One Stop. Police say a BB gun was also found in the vehicle.
Grand Island police believe the juveniles may have been involved in a second burglary, but the youths haven’t yet been charged.
Duering was not aware if any other juveniles were in the stolen car.