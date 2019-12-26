On Christmas, Grand Island Police responded to two domestic assault reports.
At 911 12th St. E., Apartment 4, when police arrived, they contacted Ena Reyes and Robert Henry. It was reported that Henry and Reyes got into a verbal argument during which Henry grabbed a knife and pointed it toward Reyes.
Police said Henry told them Reyes had grabbed a knife during the argument but had not pointed it at him. Reyes told police her 8-month-old baby was with her during this altercation.
Police said Reyes had a visible injury to her lower lip that occurred during the altercation.
Henry was arrested for third degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, use of a non-firearm weapon to commit a felony and negligent child abuse. Reyes was referred for third degree menacing threats.
Police also responded to a domestic assault complaint at 404 Sheridan Ave.
Luis Castro Almanza was arrested for third degree domestic assault. Police said that early Wednesday morning he assaulted his girlfriend, Jennylee Herrera, who also lives at that address.
On Tuesday, police responded to a complaint from David Gage at 618 E. Eighth St. about a vehicle theft.
Gage told police the keys were left in the ignition at the time the vehicle was taken. The suspects were not on scene when the officers arrived. Officers were unable to locate individuals matching the provided descriptions and there are no known suspects at this time.
Police also responded to a complaint from Lauya Tito at 710 W. First St.
Tito reported that his Apple IPAD was missing from his apartment. He stated that a window was found open and someone had gone through the closet in which the IPAD was stored.
There are no suspects and no witnesses.