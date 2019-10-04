A 34-year-old Grand Island man was arrested after acting suspicious at Whitey’s Thursday afternoon.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the police department was called to Whitey’s, 2118 N. Webb Road, after staff had concerns about Raymond Moreno.
“When we got there, we saw he had some warrants,” Duering said. “He had been in Whitey’s, probably saw the cops coming in the door and hid the meth before we got in there because you can see out but they can’t see in.”
According to the police department’s media sheet, Moreno allegedly concealed a plastic bag of meth in a bar chair while he was being arrested on an active Hall County warrant and an active Dawson County warrant. The meth was recovered by officers and the two additional charges were added.
Moreno was arrested on the two warrants, for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
Also Thursday, police arrested Norman Debilzan of Grand Island for possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and public indecency at 1727 Lafayette Avenue, which is about three blocks south of Grand Island Senior High.
The media report says Debilzan was allegedly touching his genitals in an alley behind the residence. It was later determined that Debilzan was allegedly in possession of a syringe, which police say is commonly used to inject meth, and “a small baggie” of meth.