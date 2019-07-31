Suspect travels up to 145 mph, sometimes with lights off
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Chicago man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 that began near Overton and ended near Shelton Tuesday evening.
At about 9:20 p.m., the State Patrol received a report from a motorist that multiple vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound I-80 near Lexington. Troopers were able to locate the vehicles, two Dodge Challengers and a Chevrolet Camaro, traveling eastbound near Overton at mile marker 245.
One of the Challengers fled and a trooper initiated a pursuit. The Challenger reached speeds of up to 145 miles per hour during the pursuit while driving recklessly, and at times turned off its lights. As the suspect vehicle reached mile marker 292 near Shelton, it ran out of gas and came to a stop. The driver, Laquann Lashley, 30, of Chicago, was immediately taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle revealed multiple fraudulent credit cards, the State Patrol says. Lashley was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, criminal possession of financial transaction devices and traffic violations. He was lodged in the Buffalo County Jail.
Another trooper and a deputy from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department performed traffic stops on the other two vehicles near Kearney. The drivers were both cited for speeding and driving with no operator’s license.