Two Nebraska State Patrol troopers were assaulted Monday night during a situation that began with a report of a man walking into traffic on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.
The State Patrol responded to the scene at approximately 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a man appeared to be trying to step in front of traffic. Vehicles were swerving to avoid the man.
When a trooper arrived on the scene, the man was lying in the westbound passing lane of I-80 near mile marker 318. The trooper was able to remove him from I-80. The subject spat on the trooper while being placed in the patrol vehicle, according to a press release from the State Patrol.
Because of the mental state of the subject, the trooper made arrangements to place the man in emergency protective custody. He then was transported to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island for a medical check. During the medical check, the man punched another trooper in the face. The man was restrained for the rest of the medical check.
Upon receiving medical clearance, the man was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, where he was placed in emergency protective custody.
He was not identified by the State Patrol. Charges are pending following release from protective custody.