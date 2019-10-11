WOOD RIVER — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man and seized nearly 70 pounds of marijuana hidden inside gift-wrapped boxes during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Wood River on Thursday afternoon.
At about 3 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota 4Runner following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 296. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered a meth pipe and a gram of methamphetamine on the driver’s person.
Troopers then searched the vehicle and found 68 pounds of marijuana hidden inside several large, gift-wrapped boxes, according to the State Patrol. The driver stated the boxes were gifts for a new baby.
The driver, Joseph Hullinger, 56, of Santa Rosa, Calif., was arrested for possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp. Hullinger was lodged in Hall County Jail.