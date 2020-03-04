Three 13-year-old males were cited after allegedly smoking marijuana Tuesday morning in a boys’ bathroom at Barr Middle School, 602 W. Stolley Park Road.
A strong odor of marijuana was reported in the Explorer boys bathroom area. A police officer smelled the odor, and the subjects of interest were located.
The officer obtained confessions that they possessed marijuana and used the devices involved.
One of the juveniles was cited for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The other two juveniles were cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.