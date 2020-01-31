Three people were arrested on drug-related charges after a search warrant was served at a home directly across the street from an elementary school Thursday afternoon.
According to the Grand Island Police Department’s media sheet, Brooke Arends, Carlito Tapia and Chrissi Yeck were all arrested after a search warrant was served by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force at 3 p.m. Thursday at 3015 College St. The residence is across the street from West Lawn Elementary School.
GIPD said that when the search warrant was served, methamphetamine, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia were located inside the residence. The items were allegedly easily accessible to two minor children who lived at the residence.
During their search, GIPD said, they located evidence to support a drug distribution incident in which Tapia was allegedly involved.
Arends, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, while Tapia, 24, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. Yeck, 37, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and negligent child abuse.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said children at West Lawn were never in any danger and he does not believe that the school went in lockdown while the search warrant was being served.