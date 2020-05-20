Three people were arrested after one of them allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman early Wednesday morning at 907 S. Greenwich St.
Those people were allegedly banging on a house and yelling at the victim, Nicole Aguilar, shortly after midnight.
The arrests were made after the Grand Island Police Department’s tactical response unit surrounded a house at 1304 S. Lincoln. Police didn’t leave the scene until about 4:30 a.m.
One of the suspects pointed the firearm at Aguilar and made threats after she opened the door.
The subjects fled before police arrived. But Aguilar provided police with a vehicle description and information about the suspects.
Police arrived at the South Lincoln address in time to see people going from the car into the apartment complex, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. Police set up on the perimeter and requested that people leave the apartment complex, but not everyone did.
Police got a search warrant. The tactical response team came to serve the high-risk warrant, Duering said.
When police believe an armed suspect is in a building, “we want to get the tactical response team and do things as safely as possible,” Duering said
The three people arrested were Vantasia Hughes, Miguel Morales and Josue Christensen Medina, all of Grand Island.
Hughes, 25, was arrested for three counts of intentional child abuse without injury and two counts of accessory to a felony — one a Class 3 felony, the other a Class 4 felony.
Morales, 19, was arrested for terroristic threats.
Christensen Medina, 21, was arrested on a Hall County warrant.
At the South Lincoln address, police recovered two firearms (a shotgun and a long gun) and drug paraphernalia. More charges may be forthcoming.