Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED, INCLUDING SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING DRIZZLE. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATION GENERALLY RANGING FROM ONE-HALF INCH TO 4 INCHES. ICE ACCUMULATION RANGING FROM A LIGHT GLAZE UP TO ONE-TENTH OF AN INCH. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WITH SOUTHEAST WIND GUSTS OF 20-30 MPH TODAY AND EVEN STRONGER NORTHWEST WIND GUSTS OF 45 TO 55 MPH TONIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BECAUSE PRECIPITATION TYPES WILL VARY, NOT ALL OF THE ADVISORY AREA WILL SEE THE SAME IMPACTS. GENERALLY THOUGH, MOST OF THE SNOW AND SLEET WILL FALL BEFORE NOON TODAY, WITH THE GREATEST POTENTIAL FOR ICE ACCUMULATION DURING THE AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES COULD RISE SLIGHTLY ABOVE FREEZING THIS AFTERNOON, PERHAPS IMPROVING SLICK CONDITIONS AT LEAST BRIEFLY. EVEN IF THIS OCCURS, TEMPERATURES WILL DROP BELOW FREEZING AGAIN TONIGHT, CAUSING A RE-FREEZE OF WET SURFACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&