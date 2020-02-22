An 18-year-old Grand Island woman, who passed out after she was huffing, crashed her car into the Super Saver at Five Points early Saturday morning, according to Grand Island police.
The driver, Braylynn Denio, admitted that she was huffing an air canister, said Sgt. Phoukhong Manivong of the Grand Island Police Department. The accident happened at 12:22 a.m.
Denio was heading south on Broadwell Avenue when she blacked out, Manivong said. She crossed the median and ended up hitting the supermarket near the pharmacy.
The vehicle’s lone occupant, Denio was cited for DUI-drugs and driving left of center.
Manivong estimated the damage to the building at $10,000. The vehicle was totaled.