Grand Island police, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol combined to arrest two men suspected of robbing the Pumpers store in Grand Island Monday evening.
The store, which is at 1904 N. Diers Ave., reported the armed robbery at 7:50 p.m. An employee said a Hispanic male brandished a firearm and demanded money. The man took the money and was observed getting into a dark-colored SUV, which fled the scene.
Police say the vehicle was later located at Casey’s General Store on Highway 30, with the assistance of the State Patrol.
The investigation led law enforcement to Alda, where Joseph Hart was contacted and identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle. Police believe the robbery was carried out by Alexis Moreno-Sanchez.
After many attempts to get Moreno-Sanchez to exit a residence, he was removed by the Police Department’s tactical response team and K9 unit.
Police say that when Moreno-Sanchez was in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, he was instructed to lean forward and then spit saliva on an officer’s face.
Moreno-Sanchez was arrested for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, obstruction and assault of an officer (with bodily fluid).
Hart was arrested for being an accessory to a felony.