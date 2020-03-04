Grand Island police, looking for a person who was wanted elsewhere, surrounded a house at 302 E. Fifth St. beginning late Sunday morning.
The department’s tactical response team was called to the site.
“We had information on a wanted person from an outside jurisdiction being at that residence. We went and served a search warrant looking for that person with the tactical response team because of the nature of the warrant,” said Capt. Jim Duering, “He was not there, so ultimately it was a lot of something for nothing. We didn’t get the person.”
If police receive information that the suspect is still in the area, they will resume the search for him.