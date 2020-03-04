FILE PHOTO: Sirens GI

Grand Island police, looking for a person who was wanted elsewhere, surrounded a house at 302 E. Fifth St. beginning late Sunday morning.

The department’s tactical response team was called to the site.

“We had information on a wanted person from an outside jurisdiction being at that residence. We went and served a search warrant looking for that person with the tactical response team because of the nature of the warrant,” said Capt. Jim Duering, “He was not there, so ultimately it was a lot of something for nothing. We didn’t get the person.”

If police receive information that the suspect is still in the area, they will resume the search for him.

Tags

Recommended for you