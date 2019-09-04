A man and a woman who attempted to elude police early Tuesday morning were found to be in possession of three types of drugs, according to Grand Island police.
Arrested were Emilee Tetherow and Brayan Carbajal Mateo, both 20. At around 2:40 a.m., an officer observed a suspicious vehicle near the corner of 15th Street and Park Avenue. As the officer turned around on the stopped vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed north on Park Avenue with no headlights or tail-lights. The vehicle was later observed traveling south on Ruby Avenue from 13th Street at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle was located a short time later in the driveway of 2313 W. 10th St. The two occupants were still in the vehicle crouching below the dash, police say.
The driver, later identified as Tetherow, provided officers with a fake name in an attempt to avoid her active Hall County warrant, police say.
During the contact, police noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in finding a large quantity of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of Xanex.
Mateo, who was the passenger and owner of the vehicle, was found to be in possession of currency. While searching Tetherow’s wallet a small quantity of Nucynta ER pills were located that were not prescribed to her, police say.
Mateo was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (Xanex) with intent to distribute, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and possession of money in violation of drug rules.
Due to Tetherow showing signs of recent drug use, she was given standard field sobriety tests, in which police say she showed significant impairment. A drug recognition expert, after performing an evaluation of Tetherow, concluded that she was under the influence of a controlled substance.
She was arrested for false reporting, DUI-drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (Xanex) with intent to distribute, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (Nucynta Er), reckless driving and a Hall County warrant.
Mateo’s address is Alda. Tetherow is homeless.