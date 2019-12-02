With the help of the canine unit, two juvenile males were apprehended after they allegedly stole a car Saturday evening.
A woman reported that her 2003 Buick Century was stolen from 1223 W. Fourth St. at about 6:50 p.m. The car was unoccupied and warming up in the driveway.
The vehicle was later located at 13th and Vine. The two juvenile suspects were fleeing from the vehicle, and were later located in a backyard nearby. The juveniles, who are 16 and 17, attempted to run from officers but were eventually apprehended.
They were both referred for theft and resisting arrest.