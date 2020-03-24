With the help of Facebook, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department has a suspect in a theft Saturday night at the Cairo Bowl and Watering Hole.
Photos of the suspect were posted online by the Sheriff’s Department and Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers.
No one has been arrested, but the Sheriff’s Department no longer needs the public’s help.
“There was enough followup done yesterday that we have a good, viable suspect. The Investigation Division is following up on it today,” Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry said Tuesday.
Cash was taken from the business.