Grand Island police have identified Shane Draper as the man who allegedly tried to burglarize a home at 620 S. Blaine St. Sunday evening.
Police say Draper, 31, broke a window to get into the house and set fire to property in the basement. A neighbor reported the break-in to police at about 6:15 p.m.
Officers located Draper inside the residence. Police say he did not comply with officers’ commands while in the house.
Draper was arrested for obstruction, burglary, first-degree arson and an Adams County warrant.