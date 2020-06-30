Grand Island police this morning arrested a man who allegedly fired a shot at a woman inside a house and then assaulted her in the middle of East 11th Street.
The residence involved was 916 E. 11th St.
When officers arrived at 6:10 a.m., they found a partially clothed woman who was yelling and being attacked by a male in the middle of the street, said Police Capt. Dean Elliott.
Officers made contact with the 41-year-old woman, who was able to get away from the man.
The man went back into the house. The initial report was that the suspect had fired a shot at her inside the house, causing her to flee, Elliott said.
Officers had the scene locked down, and tried to get him to come out of the house. The armed and barricaded suspect was identified as Mark Simons, 54.
Police didn’t have a phone number, so they called out to him on their public address system, trying to get him to surrender.
The department’s tactical response team was called out, and took over the scene. Those officers continued to try to get the suspect to come out.
At 9:10 a.m., police deployed chemical munitions into the bedroom that they believed he was occupying.
At that point, Simons came out and surrendered in front of the house.
Simons lives in the home. The victim was Rachael Way of Grand Island.
Using a search warrant, police recovered a handgun from the house.
Elliott said Simons will probably be charged with domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.