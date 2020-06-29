Grand Island police say a 31-year-old man refused to cooperate with police and kicked an officer’s groin area Saturday night.
Police were called by Ed and Nets, 311 N. Walnut St., to have someone removed from the business at about 10:15 p.m. Officers contacted Pedro Zamudio, 31, and Manuel Peinado, 23, near the business.
Police were investigating a possible assault and the men failed to assist with the investigation, said Lt. Dale Hilderbrand of the Grand Island Police Department.
The two men failed to comply with commands and had to be chased down, says the police media report.
Zamudio was asked to sit in the back seat of the patrol vehicle. He would not follow commands to place his feet inside the vehicle so that the door could be closed, Hilderbrand said. An officer tried to push his feet into the vehicle, but that attempt failed.
Another officer used a taser with the cartridge removed on Zamudio’s leg to gain compliance. When the cartridge is removed, the taser gives a shock but the darts are not expelled, Hilderbrand said.
When Zamudio was transported to CHI St. Francis Medical Center, he became uncooperative again, police say. As police escorted Zamudio out of the vehicle, he kicked the officer’s groin area with his foot, police say.
Zamudio was arrested for obstruction and assault on a police officer. Peinado was cited for obstruction.