Jessie Scarlett, the only adult survivor of a two-vehicle accident July 10 in Howard County, was arrested Friday upon his release from CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
The warrant was for three counts of manslaughter, said Howard County Deputy Matt McHale.
He was taken to the Valley County Jail in Ord. Scarlett, 35, is a Grand Island resident.
A passenger in Scarlett’s pickup, 19-year-old Brianna Loveland of Grand Island, was killed in the accident. The adult victims in the other pickup were Tara Roy, 41, and Eric John, 48. Their baby, Samuel Lucas, was scheduled to be delivered the next day.
The accident took place at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 281 and 58.