A male student was referred for terroristic threats Wednesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot another student in a classroom at Grand Island Senior High.

The 15-year-old made some threats about harming a 14-year-old male “and using a weapon to do it,” said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department.

The vocal threats were followed up by actions as if the student was looking for a gun in his backpack, causing more fear for the 14-year-old.

No weapons were located.

The incident happened at about 1:45 p.m.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you