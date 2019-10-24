A male student was referred for terroristic threats Wednesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot another student in a classroom at Grand Island Senior High.
The 15-year-old made some threats about harming a 14-year-old male “and using a weapon to do it,” said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department.
The vocal threats were followed up by actions as if the student was looking for a gun in his backpack, causing more fear for the 14-year-old.
No weapons were located.
The incident happened at about 1:45 p.m.