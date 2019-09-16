The Grand Island Police Department responded Saturday to a terroristic threats call on South Lincoln Street.

According to Capt. Jim Duering, 18-year-old Gregorio Kosizek, a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old female showed up at a residence for the purpose of getting into an altercation with the occupants, a 14-year-old female and a 15-year-old female.

As the group tried to break into the trailer, a bystander asked if she should call the police, and the 16-year-old male turned around, brandishing a stolen firearm, and said, “Mind your own ---- business.”

Duering said the vehicle carrying the suspects was located on the 1900 block of West Charles Street during a traffic stop where Kosizek refused to get out, and Kosizek and the 15-year-old female were arrested.

The 16 and 17-year-old males fled the scene but were later located.

Kosizek was arrested for aiding the commission of a felony and obstruction.

The 15-year-old female was cited for disturbing the peace and released to her guardian.

The 16-year-old male was referred for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm.

The 17-year-old male was referred for taking the firearm from the 16-year-old and stating he was going to hide it in his basement.

He was also referred for aiding the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

Duering said the firearm was reported stolen on Sept. 11 and it was recovered from the incident.

