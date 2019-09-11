A 14-year-old male student at Grand Island Senior High went to another student’s classroom and threatened him after statements were made on Snapchat, Grand Island police say.
The juvenile was reported for making threatening statements on Snapchat regarding gang issues. The juvenile then went to the victim’s classroom and threatened him, police say. The victim was also a 14-year-old boy.
In searching the suspect, police found a Juul Pod and port in his backpack. He was referred for terroristic threats and a minor in possession of tobacco.