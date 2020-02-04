On Monday officers from the Grand Island Police Department were dispatched to a call of gun shots, according to Capt. Jim Duering.
Duering said officers were dispatched to 106 Brookline Drive around 5 p.m.
As the officers were investigating, Duering said police received a call from CHI Health St. Francis that they were treating a patient with a gunshot wound.
Duering said the victim had a single gunshot wound to the leg and it seemed the bullet passed through the leg.
Duering said the injury seems to be minor.
Officers have talked to witnesses and have video from surrounding businesses of the incident, but the victim is being “less than cooperative,” according to Duering.
Duering said there also are discrepancies in witness accounts.
Officers went to the residence with a search warrant and arrested 56-year-old Cindy Svitak for possession of suspected methamphetamine, Duering said.
Duering said the case is an open investigation.