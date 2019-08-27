CENTRAL CITY — A Grand Island Public Schools principal accused of driving drunk with his 10-year-old son in the car has pleaded not guilty.
Shoemaker Elementary School Principal Lee Wolfe, 38, entered a written plea in Merrick County Court on Tuesday. He is charged with one count of driving under the influence – first offense, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a person under 16 years old, and one count of operating a vehicle without valid registration.
Wolfe also requested a jury trial to hear his case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in Merrick County Court.
If convicted of the charges, Wolfe faces up to 60 days in jail, a $500 fine, driver’s license revoked for one year and an ignition interlock installed on the DUI charge. He faces one year imprisonment and/or a $1,000 fine on the operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a person under 16 years old charge, and a $25 fine for operating a vehicle without valid registration.