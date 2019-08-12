Shoemaker principal Lee Wolfe has been charged with driving under the influence.
Per the Merrick County Jail inmate list posted on the sheriff department’s Facebook page, Wolfe was arrested by the Central City Police Department on Aug. 11 and housed in the Merrick County Jail on charges of DUI with a passenger under the age of 16 and expired license plates.
Wolfe reached out to GIPS leadership Sunday, spoke with Shoemaker staff on Monday afternoon and sent a message to Shoemaker families.
“I want all Shoemaker families to know I feel terrible about how this reflects upon Shoemaker, Grand Island Public Schools, myself and my family,” Wolfe said. “While I am not at liberty to provide any more details, I do want everyone to know I will do whatever it takes to move forward professionally and personally to restore your trust.”
Wolfe, who won the administrator of the year award at Thursday’s GIPS back-to-school event, was released from custody Monday.
GIPS would not comment further on the matter.