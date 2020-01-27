A Shelton man was arrested following an incident Saturday morning in the driveway of a home in south Grand Island.
Grand Island Police responded to a noise complaint at 2409 W. Charles St. shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Capt. Jim Duering said the residents of the house said they did not recognize the vehicle, nor did they know why it was parked in their driveway.
Upon arrival, GIPD found the driver, Juan Estrada-Mendoza, 29, of Shelton asleep in the vehicle with an open can of alcohol on the passenger side floor. Estrada-Mendoza allegedly told officers he was at the residence to get his vehicle worked on. He also allegedly provided officers with a color photocopy of a driver’s license for Jesus Montanez-Gomez.
GIPD said Estrada-Mendoza also allegedly had a .22 revolver hidden under his coat in his waist band and had ammunition in his pockets.
“We do not have any connection between him (Estrada-Mendoza) and the residents of the house. We also do not have any indication that he was there specifically to have anything to do with the residence,” Duering said. “He ended up in their driveway somehow. We also do not know why he had a .22 revolver hidden under his coat.”
Duering said GIPD did not have reason to believe Estrada-Mendoza was drunk at the time of the incident, despite having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. He added he did not know how long Estrada-Mendoza was sitting in the driveway.
Estrada-Mendoza was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, criminal impersonation, having an open alcohol container in a vehicle, for possession of a deadly weapon (firearm) and on an active Hall County warrant.
Duering said that when individuals see something suspicious, they are urged to call police to investigate, as was the case in this incident.