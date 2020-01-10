Grand Island police located several pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle parked outside the Super 8 motel Thursday night.
A police K9 was on the premises of the motel with the Grand Island Fire Department at about 10:30 p.m. The dog indicated the presence of a controlled substance in a Toyota Camry with Arizona plates.
The room associated with the vehicle was contacted, and the car was searched. Several pounds of methamphetamine were located in the vehicle. Three people, all from Phoenix, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine in excess of 140 grams, which is a class 1B felony.
Arrested were two women, Siria Karley Sicairos Lopez, 27, and Araceli Alvarez-Campos, 25, and a 17-year-old man, also from Phoenix.
Capt. Jim Duering would not say why the police canine was at the hotel, which is at 2603 S. Locust St.
The three people arrested were remanded into the custody of the Hall County Jail.