A Utah semi driver has been arrested and charged following a fatal accident Sunday evening on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.
According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Peterson Black, 37, of Utah, was arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail on charges of motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and illegal U-turn following the accident.
In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to an accident near mile marker 308 near Grand Island on Interstate 80 between a semi and a car. After investigating the accident, the Sheriff’s Department concluded that Black was traveling westbound on I-80 when he lost control, crossed the median and went into the eastbound lanes where he hit an oncoming Subaru Forester, driven by William Niedemeier, 72, of Wisconsin. The Subaru Forester then went under the semi trailer.
Niedemeier’s wife and passenger, Mary Niedemeier, 72, was treated by deputies but pronounced dead at the scene. William Niedemeier was transported to CHI Health St. Francis to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident.