Former Northwest music teacher David Sackschewsky today was placed on five years probation, ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution and sentenced to at least 86 days in jail.
District Court Judge Mark Young ordered Sackschewsky to pay $1,700 a month to Northwest’s 14 Karat Gold Show Choir Booster Club, beginning as soon as he’s released from Hall County Jail.
Sackschewsky, 47, was taken immediately to the jail, where he will spend 90 days minus four days for time already served. He may be allowed out for work release and medical appointments.
He may also serve an additional 90 days in jail — 30 of those days beginning Sept. 1 of 2020 and the other 60 the following year. But that portion of his sentence could be waived.
Defense attorney Mark Porto argued that his client should not receive jail time.
Before Sackschewsky was sentenced, he accepted responsibility for his actions and asked Young for his mercy. “You can be confident that I will not reoffend,” Sackschewsky said.
Young agreed that Sackschewsky has done much for Northwest and Grand Island, but he said the teacher let down the community.