Hall County Court Judge Arthur Wetzel bound former Northwest High School music teacher David Sackschewsky over to District Court on seven charges that he improperly took money from the school’s 14 Karat Gold show choir.
The only witness to take the stand at today’s preliminary hearing was investigator Jarret Daugherty of the Grand Island Police Department.
In response to questions from prosecutor Sarah Hinrichs, Daugherty said Sackschewsky received $179,041.28 over the last three years. That total included $24,400 in cash withdrawn from ATMs, using a 14 Karat Gold debit card.
In her argument, Hinrichs said Sackschewsky used the card to pay for many personal expenses, including for food, at gas stations and a nail salon. All of the money was withdrawn in Grand Island, except for money used to pay for a family vacation in Branson, Mo., Daugherty said.
Defense attorney Mark Porto argued that the 14 Karat Gold board is not really a board at all. There are no written rules governing who will spend the money and on what it may be spent, Porto said. None of the checks to Sackschewsky were signed by a person who did not have authority to sign them, he said. The person who signed the checks over the last couple of years, Laurie Stutzman, is Sackschewsky’s sister, but she still had the authority to sign the checks, Porto said.
There is no evidence that any show choir supporters were disappointed with the show’s quality of performance, or felt they didn’t get what they paid for, Porto said. There is also no evidence that Sackschewsky deceived anyone, Porto said. If Northwest paid for high-quality choreography, why shouldn’t the show’s director be well-compensated, he asked.
Wetzel agreed with Porto that the show choir booster group had very few rules or guidelines. Northwest, the judge said, showed “a complete lack of institutional control” in allowing the program to operate unfettered without any oversight by the school district.
But Sackschewsky still had a responsibility to act in the best interests of the show choir. And he did not meet that responsibility, Wetzel said. He also agreed with Hinrichs that the case involved fraudulent invoices.
Sackschewsky, 47, will be arraigned in Hall County District Court at 9 a.m. Aug. 27.