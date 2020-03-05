A 14-year-old runaway allegedly struck a police officer in the face Wednesday evening as the officer tried to take him home.
The boy was located at 211 W. 11th St. He refused to go home because he did not like being grounded, according to the Grand Island Police Department media report.
When an officer tried to return him home, he began to push away from officers. The officer attempted to grab him as he tried to pull away. As the boy attempted to escape from the officer’s grip, he struck the officer on the face, causing visible injury and pain, the media report says.
The boy was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for a probation intake and subsequently transported and released to a Boys Town facility. He was arrested for third-degree assault on an officer and obstruction of a peace officer.