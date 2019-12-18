In the process of responding to two disturbance calls at 824 E. Ninth St. Tuesday night, Grand Island police noticed smoke inside the house.
Police are investigating to see if the fire was set deliberately.
Grand Island Fire Department Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman said the fire didn’t cause “a whole lot of damage.” The damage was confined to an enclosed porch.
Police were called to the home at about 9:30 p.m. and again at 11. Both calls were reported as disturbances.
When officers arrived the second time, “most of the people from the first disturbance had left,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
According to the one person left on the scene, the argument was between a man and a woman who are not getting along and were “arguing about who gets what,” Duering said.
In the meantime, an officer noticed some smoke. He found a pot that contained something burning. It was in an enclosed porch “adjacent to or abutted up against the kitchen,” Duering said. That fire was basically filling the residence with smoke.
Grand Island firefighters, called to the scene, extinguished the fire. No one was injured.
The pot was right next to a refrigerator. Arson is a possibility because “there was no natural source of ignition anywhere close,” Duering said. “So it appears that someone most likely purposefully set a fire and that our most likely suspects are the two sides in this ongoing feud about property in the residence.”