Grand Island police believe that a 44-year-old woman has been neglecting her duties as a legal guardian for a 13-year-old male.
A caller asked police to do a welfare check on the 13-year-old. “So someone was concerned” about the juvenile, said Police Capt. Jim Duering.
Police found that the juvenile has no place to go. During the investigation, the boy’s legal guardian “was not able to be contacted at her home or by phone,” says the police media report. In the investigation police learned that the woman “has not been providing the juvenile with any legal guardian support for multiple months and has neglected her duties as a caregiver to a juvenile in her care.”
The woman has been referred for child abuse and neglect.