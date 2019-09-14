Grand Island police tracked down four suspects Saturday afternoon after one of them allegedly threatened a woman with a handgun on the 1700 block of South Lincoln.
Officers received a report that individuals were attempting to get into a trailer, said Sgt. Ryan Rathbun. When a woman yelled out that she was going to call the police, one member of the group threatened her with a gun. The individuals fled the scene. Shortly after 3 p.m., police conducted a “high-risk” traffic stop in the area of West Charles and Logan streets, Rathbun said.
There were four individuals in the car — three juveniles and an adult male. One of the juveniles was cited. The adult was arrested for aiding and abetting a felony and obstruction. Probationary intakes were being done on the other three juveniles.