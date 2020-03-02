Grand Island police say David Szafrajda, who was arrested Friday, fled on foot and then kicked a baggie of suspected methamphetamine under the seat of a patrol unit, trying to conceal it.
Szafrajda was arrested on an active Hall County warrant shortly after noon at 3004 Old Potash Highway.
During the arrest, Szafrajda fled on foot. He was apprehended across the street from where the initial contact took place.
During his trip to the Hall County Jail, Szafrajda was observed kicking his feet as if he was trying to push something forward under the seat ahead of him, police say. Police later found that the item he was kicking was a clear baggie that contained additional baggies. One was found to contain a very small amount of suspected methamphetamine, police say.
Szafrajda was also found to be in possession of numerous pieces of mail, which appeared to belong to other unknown individuals.
In addition to the warrant, Szafrajda was arrested for first-offense resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.