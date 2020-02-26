Grand Island police say Hugo Galaviz, who was arrested on a traffic stop early Wednesday, had a loaded and chambered firearm underneath his seat.
Because he’s a felon, Galaviz is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at 3:52 a.m. The driver was Sarah Left Hand Bull.
Police attempted to stop the car at Third Street and Lincoln but the vehicle did not stop until Fifth and Lincoln. As the vehicle began to stop, officers could see the passenger, Galaviz, crouching down and moving left and right in his seat.
Galaviz was patted down and his immediate area searched. The firearm police located had been reported as stolen.
Galaviz was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Left Hand Bull was cited for having no red tail-light, failure to signal and drug paraphernalia. Police say a pipe was found in her backpack inside the car. She admitted that she smoked methamphetamine four hours prior to the stop.