Patrick W. Jones was arrested Saturday morning after trying to start three fires, according to Grand Island police.
During an investigation of a related incident, police learned that a room at the Courtesy Court motel had been intentionally set on fire. The building, which is at 2301 W. Second St., was temporarily evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m.
“This incident was determined to be the start of a series of incidents involving Patrick Jones setting multiple fires in several areas,” says the police media report. Going by the addresses listed, the suspect allegedly set fires at Resident Suites Motel and Ace Hardware and Garden Center.
Jones was arrested for three counts of first-degree arson, one count of shoplifting and one count of theft.