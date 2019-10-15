Before he was arrested, Jeremiah Jackson advanced toward police officers Monday night, telling police to shoot him, police say.
Instead, he was arrested for third-degree domestic assault (10th offense) and obstructing a police officer.
Jackson was arrested at about 7:50 p.m. at 2915 W. Louise.
Officers arrived at that location in reference to a possible domestic assault. Jahniera Wright, who had a visible injury to her left eye, told police that Jackson, her boyfriend, had punched her in the face, causing the injury to her eye.
While police were on the scene, Jackson approached officers with one hand in his pants and refused to take his hand out of his pants and get on the ground as instructed.
Wright was referred for second-degree domestic assault.