On Thursday afternoon, Grand Island police responded to two domestic assaults, one of which involved a pregnant woman.
At about 1:30 p.m., officers went to 411 N. Locust St. A woman told police that her boyfriend, Dominick Blea, elbowed her and kicked her, causing verbal complaints of pain. Blea corroborated the altercation, but stated the woman pushed him, causing visible injuries.
The couple has one child in common, and the woman is currently pregnant with another child in common.
Blea has been referred for third-degree domestic assault enhanced as a criminal offense against a pregnant woman.
At about 3 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at 802 S. Locust St. A male, Macon Hehner, left the area and was contacted by police.
Hehner, 29, was known to have an active Hall County warrant for his arrest. During the investigation, police determined that Hehner threatened his girlfriend with a knife and struck her, causing injury. Police say he also damaged his girlfriend’s vehicle.
In Hall County Court Friday, Hehner was charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief totaling $501 to $1,499 and obstructing a peace officer. His preliminary hearing will be at 10:30 a.m. May 4.